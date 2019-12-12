Ex Parte Appeal Can Be A Strategic Patent Prosecution Tool

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 4:45 PM EST) -- Patent practitioners at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will eventually reach an impasse with a patent examiner. Applicants are then faced with a decision — do they amend claims to appease the examiner, file a request for continued examination to continue making arguments before the same examiner or initiate an ex parte appeal to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board? In view of the appeal statistics reported by the USPTO, many applicants are reluctant to appeal due to a possible lengthy delay or low success rate. Currently, the USPTO reports that applicants lose about 60% of appeals, and, in most...

