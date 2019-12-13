Drug-Pricing Bill Threatens Robust Generics Industry

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 2:03 PM EST) -- The Bringing Low-Cost Options and Competition while Keeping Incentives for New Generics Act of 2019, or BLOCKING Act, was introduced in the U.S. House by of Representatives by Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., in January, passed in the House in April and is currently pending in the Senate. If enacted, the bill would limit the availability of the 180-day marketing exclusivity period incentive for generic drug makers by significantly increasing the likelihood that first applicants will lose their exclusivity through no fault of their own. The act is designed to eliminate the possibility that a generic drug maker with 180-day exclusivity could...

