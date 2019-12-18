Inside The Key Federal Sentencing Developments Of 2019

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 7:24 PM EST) -- Legislation enacted at the end of 2018 made significant changes to mandatory minimum penalties that apply to certain drug trafficking and firearms offenses, which together have constituted more than one-third of federal criminal cases for a number of years. Practitioners should be aware of these changes and the legal analyses needed to determine whether a defendant might benefit from them. The same legislation could also affect an offender’s conditions of confinement, or sentence length or both. Other key developments include U.S. Supreme Court cases invalidating statutes that impact penalties, particularly for offenders with prior convictions, and sentencing-focused legislation introduced in the...

