FCA Widens Scope Of Regulations On Senior Managers

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 2:58 PM GMT) -- Tough compliance rules on managers of 47,000 financial services companies came into force Monday, as the Financial Conduct Authority widened the scope of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime to the remaining businesses it regulates. The FCA said it hoped that the rules would lead to a cultural shift among bosses at insurance brokers, financial advisers, investment managers and other regulated companies. The SMCR was introduced for banks in 2016 in the wake of the financial crisis, intended to hold individuals to account with fines for financial mismanagement. It was introduced for insurers in 2018. The average fine handed out by the...

