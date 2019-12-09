Swedbank Shakes Up Management Amid AML Probes

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 12:48 PM GMT) -- Swedbank said Monday that it has let the head of its Baltic banking division and its senior risk officer go following allegations about failures in anti-money laundering safeguards at the Swedish lender’s Estonian branch. Chief risk officer Helo Meigas will leave the bank along with head of Baltic banking Charlotte Elsnitz, the bank said in a statement. The dismissals are part of an organizational revamp aimed at boosting confidence in the Swedish lender and simplifying its structure, Chief Executive Jens Henriksson said. “Today I introduce a new executive team to develop Swedbank and strengthen trust. Consequently, some executives leave the bank,”...

