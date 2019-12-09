UK Is Key To 'Intragroup' Trades In €735T Derivatives Market

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 2:23 PM GMT) -- The U.K. is a key entry point used by financial services groups based outside the bloc to enter Europe’s €735 trillion ($814 trillion) derivatives markets, the European market regulator said Monday. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that the U.K. is important for channeling derivatives business between the European Economic Area and countries outside the bloc. Most European banking groups involved in derivatives trades have a U.K. counterparty, the EU authority said, making Britain heavily involved in so-called intragroup transactions in the bloc. Many financial services groups headquartered in a “third country,” including the U.S. and Japan, have an entity...

