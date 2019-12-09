UK Pensions Risk Transfers To Hit £50B By Year's End

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 4:01 PM GMT) -- The U.K. market for risk transfers will hit £50 billion ($66 billion) by the end of the year, more than double that of 2018, consulting firm Mercer said Monday, as more companies seek to offload pensions liabilities to insurers. Mercer said the growth in transfers resulted primarily from lower pricing as more reinsurers entered the U.K. market. The company, which is the largest human resources consultancy in the world, said it expects the U.K. bulk annuity market to exceed £40 billion, with an additional £10 billion in longevity swaps. “The next few years are looking bright for those schemes wishing to...

