Brit Launches Lloyd’s Insurance-Linked Securities Fund

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 4:20 PM GMT) -- Specialist insurer Brit launched an insurance-linked securities fund Monday that will allow investors access to the Lloyd’s market, a move that has been welcomed by modernizers in the 330-year-old marketplace. Brit said the Sussex Specialty Insurance Fund will access Lloyd’s by providing capital to support its Syndicate 2988, which last year wrote £100 million of business. Insurance-linked securities are an asset class that operates in a similar way to reinsurance, allowing insurers to protect themselves against major financial loss following natural catastrophes. Lloyd’s has embarked on a modernization plan for next year with the goal of making London a hub for...

