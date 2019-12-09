Prosus Raises Bid For Just Eat To $6.7B

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- Prosus NV sweetened its competing bid for Just Eat to £5.1 billion ($6.7 billion) Monday, its latest challenge to Takeaway.com's deal for the U.K.-based online food delivery service. The increased offer is the latest development in a battle for Just Eat PLC that has for the most part been a war of words over which offer — Takeaway.com's original all-stock deal or Prosus' competing cash proposal — is better for the target's shareholders. The new terms of the Prosus offer call for each Just Eat share to be swapped at 740 pence per share, up from the 710 pence per share...

