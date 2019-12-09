Australian Watchdog Claims Gov't Port Co. Strong-Arms Rival

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- Australia's antitrust watchdog is taking a state-owned port company to court on allegations that it has been wielding its power in the northern Tasmania market as a weapon to keep out new blood, it revealed Monday. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it is formally accusing Tasmanian Ports Corp., or TasPorts — completely owned by the state of Tasmania — of using its market influence to keep new rival Engage Marine from gaining footing in an area where it enjoys a near-monopoly. "In short, our case is that TasPorts sought to maintain its monopoly in towage and pilotage in Tasmania,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS