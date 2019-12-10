FDA Wants Vape Group's Suit Against E-Cig Deadline Axed

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 12:00 AM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said a vaping industry group’s effort to strike down a 10-month deadline for e-cigarette marketing applications that was ordered in a separate case should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction and on the merits, calling the Vapor Technology Association's suit a "collateral attack" against the order. In a filing made after the agency's motion to dismiss the lawsuit the VTA and a vape manufacturer filed against it, the FDA on Friday argued that their alleged injuries stem from orders in a separate Maryland case and are not the responsibility of the agency. In the Maryland...

