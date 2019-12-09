SG To Argue Before Justices Against Religious Tax Credit Ban

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:52 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the U.S. solicitor general can argue that the Montana Supreme Court effectively violated the First Amendment's free exercise clause by abolishing state tax credits for contributions to scholarship funds that could benefit religious institutions. Solicitor General Noel Francisco will argue before the U.S. Supreme Court that Montana's constitution violates the First Amendment by prohibiting tax credits for contributions to religious scholarship funds. (AP) Oral arguments are set for Jan. 22. Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the court in November that the government believes the Montana Constitution's so-called no-aid provision, which the state's high court said...

