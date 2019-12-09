Justices Won’t Take Up Ex-Guinea Official’s Bribery Appeal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a former Guinean mining minister’s challenge to his conviction for taking $8.5 million in bribes in exchange for valuable mining rights, in which he argued no quid pro quo was proven at his trial. Mahmoud Thiam was convicted in 2017 by a New York federal jury for taking bribes in Guinea from a Chinese company seeking mining rights, in violation of Guinea’s anti-bribery statues, and then laundering the money in the United States. A Second Circuit panel unanimously upheld the conviction in August. Thiam argued in his November petition for writ of...

