EPA Insists Philly Refinery Must Follow 2018 Ch. 11 Deal

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to reject Philadelphia Energy Solutions' Chapter 11 plan disclosures, saying the plan does not say how the company will comply with a deal it reached with the agency during its last bankruptcy. While the Pennsylvania-based oil refiner denied it was trying to use its Ch. 11 case to escape the settlement, the EPA said Friday that the court should not approve the disclosures until PES explains how it plans to meet its obligations under a 2018 agreement with the agency over biofuel production requirements. "Bankruptcy is not an avenue for noncompliance with...

