High Court Won't Review $2M Partnership Tax Penalty Row

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 1:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether the IRS should be allowed to impose a $2 million tax penalty on a company that is disputing its basis in a partnership on which that penalty is based. By not taking up the case of Highpoint Tower Technology, U.S. Supreme Court justices let stand an Eleventh Circuit ruling that it could not restrain the IRS from collecting more than $2 million in penalties as the company disputes its basis in a partnership. (AP) Highpoint Tower Technology Inc. successor Bocilla Island Seaport Inc. had argued in October that it doesn’t make sense that the...

