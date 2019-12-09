3 Firms Steer Chinese Chemical Co. Seeking $70M US Offering

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:16 PM EST) -- Chinese chemical e-commerce platform Molecular Data said it is targeting a $70 million initial public offering in U.S. markets, with guidance from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) LLP and Global Law Office. Molecular Data Inc. plans to float its American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to a preliminary prospectus filed late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has not yet announced how many ADS it plans to offer or at what price. Molecular Data markets a technology-driven platform that offers e-commerce, financial, warehousing and logistics services to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS