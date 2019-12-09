Credit Suisse Denies Owing Banker £46M In Espionage Suit

Law360, London (December 9, 2019, 6:09 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse told a London judge Monday that it does not owe a former director more than £46 million ($60.5 million) after he was imprisoned in Romania on espionage charges, saying it spent millions fighting to overturn his conviction. The financial giant urged Roger ter Haar QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, to throw out a lawsuit for damages launched by Vadim Benyatov, who spearheaded the investment bank’s work privatizing a Romanian energy company. Benyatov sued his former employer for legal expenses and compensation last year after he was convicted in Romania of espionage and organized crime charges....

