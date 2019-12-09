Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Celgene's Retroactive IPRs

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit said Monday it won't review whether the government violated the Fifth Amendment by invalidating in inter partes review two Celgene Corp. cancer drug patents that were issued a decade before the American Invents Act passed, creating the IPR procedure. In a two-page order, the full panel denied Celgene's petition for en banc rehearing without explanation, after Celgene had argued that applying the AIA retroactively violates the U.S. Constitution's takings clause and permits the government to steal private property. The New Jersey-based drugmaker said in its petition that IPRs have resulted in "drastically higher" invalidation rates, which shows...

