Nations Remain Committed To Tax Reform, OECD Official Says

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:15 PM EST) -- All members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development inclusive framework on tax reform remain committed to the process, an OECD official told stakeholders attending a public consultation held Monday near Paris. The statement by Martin Kreienbaum, chair of the organization's committee on fiscal affairs, was in reference to the U.S. publicly raising concerns that proposals put forward by the OECD may veer too far from the arm's-length standard, the traditional transfer pricing benchmark. Kreienbaum told those gathered in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt to discuss the OECD's minimum tax proposal — part of its sweeping project to address the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS