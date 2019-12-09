Burns & Levinson, Vicente Sederberg Team Up For Pot Clients

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- Law firms Burns & Levinson LLP and Vicente Sederberg LLP announced Monday they will formally join forces to handle cannabis clients, allowing them access to attorneys at both firms. The firms are not merging, but they are officially associating after working together on several client matters. The idea is to give clients access to Vicente Sederberg’s regulatory and licensing experience and Burns & Levinson’s corporate, mergers and acquisitions and financing expertise, the firms said in a release. “It’s a little unique,” Charlie Alovisetti, the chair of Vicente Sederberg’s corporate department, said of the arrangement. “We’re a pretty new law firm by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS