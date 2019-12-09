CFTC Says 'Futures Trader' Netted $828K With Detailed Lies

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday launched securities fraud allegations against a New Mexico man who it claims garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors by telling detailed lies about an imaginary investment strategy. The CFTC alleges in a civil complaint filed in New Mexico federal court that in the years since September 2014, Santa Fe resident Douglas Lien, informally using the business name Westend Investments, scammed investors out of nearly $828,000. Lein allegedly solicited money from friends and acquaintances, according to the CFTC, telling them that on their behalf, he would manage individual accounts for them, trading futures contracts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS