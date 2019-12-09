8th Circ. Affirms Nix Of Male Pharmacist's Gender Bias Claims

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:55 PM EST) -- A male pharmacist suing his former employer for gender discrimination hasn't shown that there's a link between his termination from the grocery store in 2017 and his gender, the Eighth Circuit said Monday, shooting down his argument that a female colleague faced similar "inappropriate touching" accusations as him several years earlier but wasn't fired. Albert Rinchuso said in his suit that Brookshire Grocery Co. fired him in 2017 after female colleagues accused him of inappropriate touching and viewing pornography at work. However, the grocery store didn't fire a female employee who was also accused of inappropriate touching years earlier, he claimed....

