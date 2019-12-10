2 Nominees To Join 9th Circ. After Party-Line Votes

Law360, Washington (December 10, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Senate voted along party lines Tuesday to confirm a California pick for the Ninth Circuit and advance a Nevada nominee for that circuit despite opposition from both states' Democratic senators. Despite opposition from California Sens. Dianne Feinstein, left, and Kamala Harris, both Democrats, the U.S. Senate confirmed federal prosecutor Patrick J. Bumatay to a Ninth Circuit judgeship on Tuesday. (AP) Federal prosecutor Patrick J. Bumatay, 41, from California, drew protests from California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris over his appellate experience, his work in the Trump administration and the White House's consultation process. Lawrence VanDyke, 47, is a Montanan who...

