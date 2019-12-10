Grant Thornton Fined For 'Inadequate' Audit Work

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 1:03 PM GMT) -- Britain’s accounting watchdog said Tuesday it has fined Grant Thornton £422,500 ($556,500) after it identified a series of errors in the audit work of a publicly listed company in 2016. The Financial Reporting Council said it handed the penalty to Grant Thornton LLP after finding evidence of “inadequate” audit work. The regulator said it had identified problems with the auditor’s work on valuing the “principal assets” of the company in 2016 that had been flagged as a “significant risk.” It did not identify the company. Grant Thornton’s fine was reduced from £650,000 because it cooperated with the investigation, the watchdog said. It also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS