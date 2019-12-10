Morgan Stanley Fined €20M For Market Manipulation

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 1:26 PM GMT) -- France’s market regulator announced Tuesday it has fined U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley €20 million ($22.2 million) after its London desk was accused of manipulating trades in government bonds in 2015. Morgan Stanley was hit with a €20 million ($22.2 million) fine for manipulating trades in government bonds. (AP) The Autorité des Marchés Financiers, known as AMF, issued the sanctions against Morgan Stanley & Co International PLC after finding that London-based traders had “aggressively” tried to raise the price of futures contracts to avoid large losses on trades, according to a decision translated from French. The fine is connected to manipulation...

