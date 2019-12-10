Disclosure Rules For Long-Term Investment Funds Delayed

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 12:39 PM GMT) -- Europe’s markets watchdog said Tuesday that it will delay publishing final standards that will tell managers of funds that invest in long-term projects how to disclose costs to investors, as the sector awaits changes to rules governing disclosure about investments. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it is "preferable to postpone" draft rules on how it will require managers to disclose their costs under the regulation on European long-term investment funds. The rules introduce common standards for funds that allow retail and professional investors to put money into companies that need longer-term capital for projects such as building infrastructure. ESMA began...

