Lloyd’s Market Warned Of Risks Of Adding Cyber Cover

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 3:28 PM GMT) -- A trade group for members of Lloyd’s of London has warned its network not to unintentionally broaden their cover if they add wording that allows their products to explicitly pay out for cyberattacks, as the specialty insurance market works on dispelling “silent” cyber insurance. The Lloyd’s Market Association, which represents members of the 330-year-old insurance market, said on Monday that including cyber cover to general insurance policies that cover “all risks” may cause unintended consequences for insurers. All-risk policies cover all perils apart from those explicitly excluded. Lloyd’s of London told underwriters in July that they must either pen in or...

