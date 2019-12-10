FCA Puts Lloyds In The Hot Seat After £245M Fraud Failings

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 2:07 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority demanded an explanation from Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday after a report found failings that may have left victims undercompensated for losses from a £245 million ($323 million) fraud at its HBOS subsidiary. The Financial Conduct Authority has said it could take further action after a report found Lloyds Bank “was neither fair nor reasonable” in assessing compensation. (AP) The regulator warned that it may take further action after an independent review released Tuesday by former high court judge Ross Cranston found that the bank “was neither fair nor reasonable” in its approach to assessing compensation. Lloyds commissioned the...

