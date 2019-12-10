Marsh Underwriter Victor Launches Lloyd’s Syndicate

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 5:19 PM GMT) -- Marsh & McLennan-owned underwriter Victor Insurance Holdings on Tuesday gained approval from Lloyd’s of London to establish a syndicate that will begin underwriting business in the specialty insurance market starting in January. Victor said that it has established Victor Syndicate 2288, which will start underwriting cover on Jan. 1. The Lloyd’s of London syndicate will be authorized to write £57 million ($75 million) of business per year. Victor, which was formerly known as the Schinnerer Group, is a managing general underwriter located in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. The underwriter said that it handles more than $1.6 billion in premiums...

