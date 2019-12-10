Pleas Postponed In £5.4M Gold Investment Fraud Case

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 5:15 PM GMT) -- An arraignment for four men accused of operating a fraudulent gold mine scheme that duped hundreds of investors out of £5.4 million ($7.1 million) was postponed on Tuesday until next year after one was unable to appear at court. The men had been due to enter their pleas at Southwark Crown Court to one charge each of conspiracy to defraud. Prosecutors have accused the men of cheating 343 investors over a two-year period by making misleading statements about the profits they might expect to see from putting their money into a gold- mining project in Ecuador. But the court has pushed back...

