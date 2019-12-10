Tech Data Wraps Up Go-Shop Period With $6B Apollo Deal

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:13 PM EST) -- Apollo firmed up its $6 billion takeover of Tech Data on Tuesday as the deal’s go-shop period came to an end, after the buyout firm significantly sweetened the terms of the transaction amid reports Berkshire Hathaway had thrown its hat in the ring. Florida-based Tech Data Corp. said its window to actively reach out to other potential suitors and negotiate a higher offer, which started Nov. 12, came to an end Monday evening. During that time, Tech Data's financial adviser, BofA Securities Inc., “undertook a broad solicitation effort to contact parties that the company and BofA Securities believed might be interested...

