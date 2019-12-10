Just Eat Spurns Prosus' £5.1B Bid In Favor Of Takeaway Deal

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 12:54 PM EST) -- Just Eat on Tuesday rejected a sweetened £5.1 billion ($6.7 billion) all-cash bid from Prosus for undervaluing the company and stood by its planned all-stock sale to Takeaway.com despite its lower price tag. The U.K.-based online food delivery service said the increased proposal from Prosus N.V. — which came Monday — still falls short of Just Eat PLC’s standalone value and the expected worth of the combination with Takeaway.com N.V. “The Board of Just Eat continues to believe that the Prosus Offer fails to reflect appropriately the quality of Just Eat and its attractive assets and prospects, the benefits of first...

