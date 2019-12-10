Legal Secretary Jobs Expected To Vanish In UK

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:47 PM EST) -- The legal secretary in the United Kingdom will begin to go the way of the elevator operator by 2027, as technology improvements and changing expectations toward support staff are expected to lead to a two-thirds reduction in employment for the position, according to a recent report. With technology such as voice recognition programs improving, newer attorneys taking on more of their own appointment duties and support staff roles becoming more generalized rather than narrowly tailored, one legal secretary is expected to service 20 legal professionals by 2027, compared with five legal professionals in 2017, according to the report released Monday by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS