3 Firms Steer Vertiv's Go-Public Deal With Blank Check Co.

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- Digital infrastructure company Vertiv said Tuesday it plans to go public by merging with a blank check company in a transaction steered by Skadden, Morgan Lewis and Gibson Dunn. Vertiv Holdings Inc. said it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange after roughly three years as a portfolio company of private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC. Upon closing, Vertiv is expected to have an enterprise value of roughly $5.3 billion, the announcement said. Ohio-based Vertiv plans to merge with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp., a blank check company backed by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. affiliate and investor David M....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS