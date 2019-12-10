Gov't Wants High Court To Revisit Religious Bias Precedent

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. solicitor general has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a 1977 decision that says businesses can lawfully deny workers' requests for religious accommodations that would impose a minor burden on the company, partially backing a former Walgreens employee fired for refusing to work on his Sabbath. In a Monday amicus brief, the government said the court should grant limited review of Seventh-day Adventist Darrell Patterson's petition for the high court to revisit 1977's Trans World Airlines v. Hardison ruling. While Title VII of the Civil Rights Act requires employers to provide "reasonable accommodations" to workers whose faith clashes...

