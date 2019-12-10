Fenwick-Steered Fintech Co. Ups IPO Target To $176M

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 12:57 PM EST) -- Financial technology company Bill.com on Tuesday increased the expected price range for its Fenwick & West-steered initial public offering, saying it’s now targeting about $176 million at midpoint. Bill.com Holdings Inc. said it plans to price its 8.8 million shares between $19 and $21, an increase from its initial estimate of $16 to $18, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If its shares price in the middle of the newly revised range, the company’s IPO could bring in about $176 million. Bill.com markets software to streamline back-office financial operations such as generating and processing invoices, sending...

