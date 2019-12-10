MoFo Sex Bias Accuser Unmasks Herself As Linklaters Bigwig

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 11:59 AM EST) -- One of two previously unnamed women behind a proposed class action accusing Morrison & Foerster LLP of marginalizing moms identified herself Tuesday as prominent blockchain expert and current Linklaters U.S. fintech group leader Joshua Ashley Klayman. Klayman, who was known as Jane Doe 6 before naming herself in the notice withdrawing her motion to proceed under pseudonym Tuesday, alleged the firm pushed her out after reneging on promises to consider her for partnership because she took maternity leave. The suit accuses MoFo of similarly discriminating against a class comprising all its female attorneys. The other unnamed woman revealed herself to be...

