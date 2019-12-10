FTC Looks Closer At $7.6B Bid To Forge Animal Health Giant

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked Indiana-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. for more details on its $7.6 billion proposed purchase of Bayer AG's animal health business, though Elanco said the deal is still on track to close by mid-2020. The agency's "second request," which Elanco announced Tuesday in a news release, delays the FTC's review deadline indefinitely. However, Elanco maintained that the move was "anticipated as part of the regulatory process" and "the review continues to progress as expected." "We continue to work collaboratively with the FTC and other regulators around the world and are progressing as expected," said Jeff Simmons,...

