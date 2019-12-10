UK's Insurer Investigations May Not Help Policyholders

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:36 PM EST) -- This fall, the U.K. Ministry of Justice went on record to say that it expects insurance companies to publish accounts of any savings made as a result of the Civil Liability Act. The promise to pass on savings to policyholders featured heavily in both the insurance industry and the government’s justifications for reforms to the small claims limit that — for claimants — will be a nightmare but will deliver a £1.3 billion treat in extra profit for the insurance industry. Taking advantage of whiplash, the insurers got their way with a change to the small claims limit that will apparently come...

