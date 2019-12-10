FDA's E-Cigarette Regulations Upheld By DC Circ.

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday shot down a challenge to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulations on e-cigarettes, saying it's not unconstitutional for the agency to bar claims that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional tobacco until manufacturers have shown that they are. The appeals panel said it's indisputable that e-cigarettes are highly addictive and pose health risks that are not yet well-understood. It's entirely rational and not arbitrary to apply the requirement in the Tobacco Control Act that a manufacturer of a new tobacco product has to show the FDA that selling it is consistent with public health before it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS