PTAB Upholds Bulk Of LED Technology Patent

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday invalidated a handful of claims from a Document Security Systems Inc. patent covering LED technology, but upheld the vast majority of the patent. Nichia Corp. had challenged the entirety of the 19-claim patent, and the board said four claims were invalid as obvious, but the rest held up. Overall, Nichia had brought 16 different grounds claiming the patent was obvious, only two of which were successful, in part or whole. When fighting the challenge, Document Security had argued that under a mixture of the U.S. Supreme Court's SAS Institute v. Iancu decision and...

