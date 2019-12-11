Law Firm Leaders: Ulmer & Berne's Scott Kadish

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 2:24 PM EST) -- Scott Kadish has served as managing partner of Cleveland-based Ulmer & Berne LLP since 2016. The 160-lawyer firm has offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Boca Raton and, with the recent acquisition of litigation boutique Kaufman & Company PLLC, New York. Scott Kadish Ulmer & Berne managing partner Here, Kadish discusses his plans to grow the law firm even further both geographically and by practice area, why a combination partner in the Midwest is an attractive prospect to the managing partner, and the one trait he thinks is most important for a law firm partner. Your firm recently acquired Kaufman &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS