NLRB Ignored Evidence Backing Nurse's Firing, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:43 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday overturned a National Labor Relations Board order making a nursing home rehire a worker accused of threatening to “beat” a patient, finding the board ignored evidence supporting the employer’s decision. Among other things, a board majority failed to discuss Windsor Redding Care Center LLC’s zero-tolerance stance toward elder abuse in its ruling that the center would not have fired Angelia Rowland if not for her support for the Service Employees International Union unit that represents her, the D.C. Circuit panel said. “The existence of the zero-tolerance policy was evidence that Rowland’s willful misconduct was sufficient grounds...

