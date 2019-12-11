Hemp Processor Needn't Put Up Assets Over Weak-CBD Claim

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 9:53 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge refused Tuesday to designate up to $540,000 of a Colorado hemp processor's assets as money to be paid if the plaintiff wins its lawsuit over a shipment of 13,500 pounds of hemp that it says didn't contain as much CBD as promised. U.S. District Judge Pamela Barker denied Ohio-based Commodigy OG Vegas Holdings LLC's November motion for attachment in its breach of contract suit against ADM Labs over the shipment of industrial hemp, purchased in February. Commodigy claimed that three tests showed CBD percentages of 3.7%, 4.5% and 4.7% — well below the 10.3% ADM said the batch would have. Commodigy is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS