Cannabis Equipment Supplier Says It Was Stiffed On Bill

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- A Canadian cannabis company stiffed a Pittsburgh firm on part of the bill for a $200,000 piece of equipment used to extract active ingredients from plants and the training to operate it, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court Tuesday. Pittsburgh-based Green Mill Supercritical Inc. said it agreed to sell Canary RX, a subsidiary of Ontario-based Target Group Inc., one of its "supercritical CO2 fluid extraction" systems for extracting cannabinoids from Canary's marijuana plants, but Canary and Target Group failed to follow up after paying the first half of the $200,000 bill and taking delivery of the equipment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS