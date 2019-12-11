GCs Look In Crystal Ball For 2020 And See Litigation Uptick

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 4:42 PM EST) -- More corporate counsel are predicting their organizations will see an increase in the volume of litigation they face in the year ahead when compared to their predictions in previous years, according to a report released Wednesday by Norton Rose Fulbright. When the law firm surveyed 287 corporate counsel in September and October, 35% said they expect dispute volumes to rise going forward, while only 9% expect the volume to decrease. Over the last several years, the gap has been growing between those who see litigation increasing and those who think it will decrease as more join the camp that foresees an...

