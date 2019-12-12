Avoiding Employee Caregiver Discrimination Pitfalls

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- This article provides guidance to employers regarding claims of workplace discrimination based on family responsibilities including caregiving, pregnancy, gender stereotyping and retaliation. Employees who may be targeted include employees who are pregnant, employees who care for children and elderly family members, and employees who care for sick or disabled spouses. However, there is no single federal statute that explicitly protects employees based on their caregiver responsibilities. Various state and federal statutes provide protections against workplace discrimination based on these family responsibilities, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the American with Disabilities Act, or ADA; the Equal Pay...

