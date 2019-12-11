Philips Urges ITC To Investigate Fitbit, Garmin Wearables

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- Philips has asked the International Trade Commission to investigate whether Fitbit, Garmin and others are infringing four of its patents with their wearable device imports. Koninklijke Philips NV and its subsidiary Philips North America LLC on Tuesday asked the ITC to launch an investigation under Section 337 of the Tariff Act, and then block infringing imports from entering the country. Additionally, it requested a cease-and-desist order against Fitbit Inc., a few companies that import its products, and several Garmin entities. “Declining to issue remedial orders in this investigation would effectively subsidize and encourage respondents' unfair competition by allowing them to benefit...

