Former Lloyd's Boss Joins Board Of Clyde & Co.

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 6:34 PM GMT) -- Former Lloyd’s of London chief executive Inga Beale will join the board of insurance law firm Clyde & Co. as an independent member, along with former Grant Thornton U.S. chief executive Stephen Chipman. The pair will provide leadership at the legal company with independent advice and “constructive challenge,” Clyde & Co. said. The openly bisexual Beale, who served as the first female Lloyd’s boss between 2014 and 2018, was an early champion of inclusion in the 330-year-old London market, launching the diversity festival Dive In. Beale has spoken since about the abuse she received when pushing for gender equality in Lloyd’s, as...

