Credit Suisse Vows To Stop Funding New Coal-Fired Plants

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 2:11 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse said Wednesday that it will no longer finance new coal-fired power plants, as the Swiss investment bank joins a growing number of finance companies that are distancing themselves from industries that harm the environment. Credit Suisse Group AG said that it will stop financing the development of new power stations that burn coal to generate electricity. The “significant policy change” also means the bank will stop putting money into projects in which most of the investment is intended to develop new coal-fired plants, the lender said. “As we recognize our share of responsibilities in addressing the challenges of climate...

